Franks International NV to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franks International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. Franks International’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:FI opened at $3.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $735.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Franks International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franks International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Franks International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franks International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Franks International by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Franks International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

