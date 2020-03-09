Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.70 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.80 ($105.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.95 ($104.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.95 ($104.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.70 ($91.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR FME traded down €3.80 ($4.42) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €66.38 ($77.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

