FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of FTSI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.01. FTS International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol J. Johnson purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

