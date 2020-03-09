FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.87 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

