FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,497.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $236,497.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,592,740,920 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

