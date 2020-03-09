Fusion Market Cap Tops $6.47 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $19.96 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.68 or 0.95033291 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.