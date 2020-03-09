FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $4,791.00 and $45,771.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

