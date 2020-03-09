FuzeX (FXT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,804.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $476,470.00 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, CoinBene, COSS, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Allbit, Token Store, IDEX and Livecoin.

