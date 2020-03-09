FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $88,770.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,392 shares of company stock worth $2,584,059 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.