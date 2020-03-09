FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASBFY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $28.22 on Monday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

