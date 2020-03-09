FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

