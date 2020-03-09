FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uniqure in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.97). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QURE. BidaskClub cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Uniqure stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 12.15. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth about $12,416,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 73.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,973. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

