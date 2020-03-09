FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of EGRX opened at $40.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,799,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

