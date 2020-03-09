FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Cut by Cormark

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AD. CIBC lowered shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.93.

AD stock opened at C$14.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The firm has a market cap of $528.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

