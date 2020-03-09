FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

