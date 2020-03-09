FY2020 EPS Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

BDX stock opened at $239.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.70. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

