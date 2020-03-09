FY2020 EPS Estimates for BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reduced by Analyst

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. ValuEngine raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

