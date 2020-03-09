FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Decreased by Analyst

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Capitala Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $6.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.29. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 62.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

