FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $6.00 per share. This is an increase from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

