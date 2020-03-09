FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered by Analyst

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 19.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

