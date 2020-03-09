FY2020 EPS Estimates for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Increased by SunTrust Banks

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenSky in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Get GreenSky alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.