FY2020 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Reduced by Analyst

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IHS Markit in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

INFO opened at $69.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

