FY2020 EPS Estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $15.27 on Monday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

