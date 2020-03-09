FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.81 million and a P/E ratio of 136.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.05. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

