FY2020 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.44 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $227.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,770,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

