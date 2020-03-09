FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Boosted by Analyst

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.04). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. Omeros has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

