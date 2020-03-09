FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Cut by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Spin Master stock opened at C$16.78 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

