FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered by Barrington Research

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Stericycle stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

