FY2020 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.77).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

