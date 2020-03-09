FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

YGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$0.63 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$3.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

