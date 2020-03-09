FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $9.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $311.34 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $216.22 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

