FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Athabasca Oil Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athabasca Oil in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$0.29 on Monday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.62.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.