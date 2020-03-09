FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

