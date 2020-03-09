FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Lowered by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $732.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

