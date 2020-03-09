FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

AMAG opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 452,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $298,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

