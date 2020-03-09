FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

