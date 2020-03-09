FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gold Standard Ventures Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

GSV stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $233.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

