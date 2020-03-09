FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Raised by Analyst

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.