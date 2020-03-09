FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuCana PLC Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. NuCana has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NuCana by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 585,689 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

