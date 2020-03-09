GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $$7.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

About GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

