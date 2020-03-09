Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $25,038.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,899,175 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

