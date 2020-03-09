GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 203.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of GasLog worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

GLOG opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.90%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

