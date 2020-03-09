GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,888. GasLog has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 419,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

