GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is Makaira Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Makaira Partners LLC lowered its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,631 shares during the quarter. GCI Liberty comprises 12.6% of Makaira Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of GCI Liberty worth $57,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 609.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

