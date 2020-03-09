Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 8,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

