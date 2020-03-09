Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,172 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.81% of Generac worth $51,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded down $10.93 on Monday, reaching $101.07. 1,169,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

