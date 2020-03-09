General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $10.65 on Monday, hitting $152.38. 169,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.47 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

