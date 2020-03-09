General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

GM stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,052,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

