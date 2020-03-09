GenesisX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. GenesisX has a market cap of $28,179.00 and $77.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,965,621 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

