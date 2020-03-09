GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Director Kevin C. Oboyle Acquires 10,800 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00.

GNMK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $342.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.